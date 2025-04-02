Nani spills details on making a film with Chiranjeevi in the lead: ‘He is like a member of our family…’

Nani is all set for the release of HIT: Chapter 3, hitting the big screens on May 1, 2025. Ahead of the release, the actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, where he addressed his film with Chiranjeevi.

Speaking about the project, Nani said, “Chiranjeevi garu is like a member of our family. He is known for his dance and action. We are really focused on something big. Srikanth Odela will bring out the Chiranjeevi garu we have always connected with.”

Emphasizing their effort to create something perfect with the megastar, Nani shared that he never imagined producing a film with Chiranjeevi in the lead.

He added, “The film will be an interesting one and it will be an extremely proud moment for me to be able to do that with Srikanth. I never actually imagined producing a film with Chiranjeevi garu.”

Tentatively titled ChiruOdela, the movie was previously announced with a social media post. Sharing the news, Nani wrote, “I grew up inspired by him. I stood in the lines for hours everytime. I lost my cycle. I celebrated him. Now I PRESENT HIM. It’s a full circle. UNLEASHING THE MEGASTAR MADNESS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR.”

See the post here:

Chiranjeevi is set to appear next in the socio-fantasy action film Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, and more.

Advertisement

Additionally, the megastar will also star in a comedy entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile, Nani’s upcoming film HIT: Chapter 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is the third installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe. The film, a high-octane action thriller, features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

Furthermore, Nani will also be seen in Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela.

ALSO READ: 3 new Kannada movies releasing this week in theaters: Nimde Kathe, Nimbiya Banada Myaga Page 1 and Mahavatar Narsimha