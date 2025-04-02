3 new Kannada movies releasing this week in theaters: Nimde Kathe, Nimbiya Banada Myaga Page 1 and Mahavatar Narsimha

New week, new stories! Kannada cinema brings three fresh movies for you this week. Nimde Kathe, Nimbiya Banada Myaga Page 1, and Mahavatar Narsimha are among the much-awaited films hitting the big screens. So, get ready for an entertaining ride. Which one will you watch first?

Kannada movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Nimde Kathe

Cast: Abhilash Dalapathi, Rashika Shetty, Manohar Gowda

Release date: April 4, 2025

Nimde Kathe is an upcoming comedy drama that revolves around the life of Vikram, an insurance manager, who finds himself caught in both humorous and serious situations caused by his own choices. These experiences push him to move forward in life.

The film stars Abhilash Dalapathi as Vikram, Rashika Shetty as Kavya, Sihi Kahi Chandru as a doctor, Manohar Gowda as Dharma, and Reshma V Gowda as Bubbly. On the other hand, the movie is helmed by Raghavendra Raj while also serving as its lyricist. Srinivasa R. and Aravind US have produced it, with music by Praveen Nikethan, cinematography by Prashanth Sagar, and editing by Sunil S.

2. Nimbiya Banada Myaga - Page - 1

Cast: Shanmukha Govindaraj, Ramakrishna, Padma Vasanthi

Release date: April 4, 2025

Nimbiya Banada Myaga - Page - 1 follows the life of Varalakshmi, a zamindar widow whose son, Achanna, disappears after her husband's mysterious death. A devoted servant ensures his safety, but his whereabouts remain a mystery for 25 years. When he returns, long-hidden truths and emotions come to light in this moving story of love and reunion.

The cast includes Shanmukha Govindaraj, Ramakrishna, Padma Vasanthi, Sandeep Malani, Thanushree SB, Moog Suresh, Sunaad Raj, and Sangeetha Anil. Meanwhile, the movie is helmed by Ashok Kadaba with V. Madesh as producer.

3. Mahavatar Narsimha

Director: Ashwin Kumar

Release: April 3, 2025

According to OTTPlay, Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and showcases Lord Vishnu’s Narsimha avatar, a half-man, half-lion form, as he confronts the demon Hiranyakashyap. The film is brought to theaters by Hombale Films. Meanwhile, Sam C S is responsible for composing both the music and background score.

Which one of these movies are you going to watch in theaters this week? Please let us know in the comments below.

