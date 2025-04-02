6 Must-Watch Val Kilmer Movies on OTT: Top Gun, Batman Forever, The Doors and More

Val Kilmer, known for his versatile performances in Hollywood, passed away at 65 on April 1 due to pneumonia. The legendary actor left behind a remarkable legacy with roles in action, drama, and biopics. Here are six must-watch Val Kilmer movies available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and Apple TV.

Top Gun (1986) - Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV

In Top Gun, Val Kilmer plays Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, a rival fighter pilot to Tom Cruise’s Maverick. With his confident attitude, sharp aerial skills, and intense rivalry with Maverick, Iceman became one of the film’s most memorable characters. Kilmer’s performance added depth to the competitive yet respectful relationship between the two pilots.

The Doors (1991) - Vimeo

Kilmer completely transformed into legendary rock singer Jim Morrison in The Doors, directed by Oliver Stone. His performance was praised for its authenticity as he replicated Morrison’s voice, stage presence, and enigmatic personality. The film captures the highs and lows of The Doors’ journey, with Kilmer delivering an intense portrayal of the troubled rock star.

Batman Forever (1995) - Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Val Kilmer took on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman Forever, bringing a more introspective and serious tone to Gotham’s hero. Battling villains Two-Face and The Riddler. While opinions on the film vary, Kilmer’s take on Batman remains a notable part of the franchise.

Advertisement

Tombstone (1993) - Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

In the Western classic Tombstone, Kilmer played Doc Holliday, a gunslinger suffering from tuberculosis but deadly in duels. His sharp wit, Southern charm, and poetic dialogue made his character stand out. His line “I’m your huckleberry” became one of the most quoted moments in film history.

Heat (1995) - Netflix

In Heat, Val Kilmer played Chris Shiherlis, a loyal yet troubled bank robber. Starring alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Kilmer added depth to his character, showing both his tactical skills and emotional struggles. The film is a crime thriller classic, with Kilmer’s performance contributing to its impact.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) - Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV

Kilmer made a final return as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick. Despite battling illness in real life, he brought emotional weight to the role, offering wisdom and support to Maverick. Their reunion was one of the film’s most touching moments, paying tribute to Kilmer’s impact on the Top Gun legacy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who was Val Kilmer? Know about Top Gun and Batman Forever star who died at 65 from Pneumonia