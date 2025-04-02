Val Kilmer Death: Learn About Top Gun Star's Brave Journey With Throat Cancer Before Death

Val Kilmer, the acclaimed actor renowned for legendary performances in Batman Forever, Top Gun, and more, publicly shared his long and grueling fight with throat cancer before his death at the age of 65.

At first, Kilmer decided to keep his fight against throat cancer under wraps when he was diagnosed in 2015. In an insightful 2017 interview, he spoke about how the diagnosis drastically altered his perception of life. He confessed to once being too career-obsessed about awards but added that it had not remained the same.

Kilmer told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was too serious. I'd get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way." He attributed his Christian Scientist faith to giving him strength through his health issues.

The late actor's health issues became more pronounced in the past few years before his demise on April 1st, 2025, as he struggled with treatment effects, such as gradually losing his ability to speak, as per Variety.

In a 2020 interview with Good Morning America, Kilmer was asked what he missed the most about his voice, which he had lost due to throat cancer. With a trademark witty sense of humor, he replied, "That I had one!" while adding, "And that I didn’t laugh like a pirate."

Kilmer said he initially did not opt for surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and other prevalent modes of treatment, however, persistent pleas from his children caused him to give in. The conventional treatment and chemotherapy resulted in a tracheostomy tube to facilitate a healthy flow of oxygen. However, that rapidly changed his voice causing the loss of the ability to speak.

In his documentary and memoir titled I'm Your Huckleberry, Kilmer said, "Now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever."

According to People, Kilmer added, "I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," referring to a feeding tube he had. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me," Kilmer said.

The documentary titled Val can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

