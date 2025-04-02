Is Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming action film titled Ganga Ram? Find out who is directing the project

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt recently delighted the audience by confirming their reunion for a film. They have expressed their excitement and revealed that it is going to be an action movie. It has now been learned that Salman and Sanjay’s upcoming film is reportedly titled Ganga Ram. It has also been revealed that debutant Krrish Ahir will be directing the project.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt will be playing the titular roles in an action film called Ganga Ram. As per the portal’s source, the movie is developed by Salman and his production house, Salman Khan Films (SKF). Reportedly, the entire crew is excited for the duo to reunite on the big screen in a two-hero film.

Sharing some interesting details about Salman and Sanju Baba’s characters, the source stated, “Ganga Ram aims to bring in the mass audience to the big screen like never before, as it would celebrate the two giants - Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt - together. The tale is loaded with macho elements, and both of them have alpha male characteristics.”

The report also revealed that the movie will be directed by Krrish Ahir, who has been an associate on several movies backed by Salman over the past few years. The shooting of Ganga Ram is expected to kick off around June or July 2025. As per the portal, the film will be produced by SKF, and they are currently searching to partner with another studio.

Earlier, during the trailer launch of his horror comedy film The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt talked about his upcoming collaboration with Salman Khan. He teased, “Hum do bhai mil ke… aapne Saajan dekh liya, aapne Chal Mere Bhai dekh li, abhi dono mein tashan dekh lijiye (Us brothers together… you have seen Saajan, you have seen Chal Mere Bhai, now see our swag).” The actor also expressed his happiness and excitement about working with his ‘chote bhai (younger brother)’ after 25 years.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s new movie, Sikandar, is currently running in cinemas. He has been paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the action thriller.

