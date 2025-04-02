After breaking all records with the Amar Kaushik-directed Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is taking her time to set up her future projects. The actress has been reading several scripts from across banners and directors – ranging from T Series, Dharma, and Excel among others. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shraddha Kapoor has locked her next feature film as a follow up to Stree 2. According to sources close to the development, Shraddha Kapoor is teaming up with Tumbbad director, Rahi Anil Barve for a unique high concept thriller.

“Shraddha has been in talks with Ekta Kapoor for multiple films and one of them is a high-concept thriller developed by Rahi Anil Barve. The script is locked and Shraddha was bowled over by the uniqueness that Rahi’s story has to offer. She is all excited and believes that the yet untitled thriller could be a perfect follow up to Stree 2,” revealed a source close to the development,

The source further added that Rahi will take about three to four months for the pre-production and take the film on floors in second half of 2025. “Apart from the film with Tumbbad filmmaker, Shraddha is also discussing a love story with Ekta, which will be directed by Aashiqui 2 fame Mohit Suri, marking her reunion with Aditya Roy Kapur. There are some other projects too under consideration for the actress, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now,” the source added.

Our source informs that Shraddha will be doing at-least two films before moving on to the third installment of Stree franchise. “She could have cameos in the upcoming films of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe, but there is still a lot of time before the team rolls with Stree 3,” the source concludes.

The Rahi Anil Barve film is expected to begin sometime in July/August 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

