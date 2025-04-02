Box Office: Can Salman Khan's Sikandar surpass his last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in its first week?

Sikandar has become the talk of the town. The action drama has been considered as one of the weakest films of Salman Khan in recent times. Despite its underwhelming response, it is currently the top Hindi movie preference of the audience. Let's decode if Sikandar can surpass the lifetime business of his previous Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the first week.

Lookback At Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Box Office Performance

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21, 2023 coinciding with Eid. The action comedy film starred Salman Khan in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened at Rs 13.5 crore during its release. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer collected Rs 58.75 crore in the opening weekend. The first week business of the action comedy stood at Rs 83.75 crore net in India. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the 2023 Eid release earned a lifetime business of Rs 101.50 crore. It turned out to be a flop.

Can Sikandar Surpass Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Sikandar, which marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback as a lead, hit the screens on March 30, 2025 during the Eid festival. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the new release begin its journey with Rs 25 crore net business on Sunday. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie has earned Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend. It is yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Advertisement

Based on their opening weekend collections, Sikandar is lagging behind Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The real test has begun now after the holiday weekend. The mass action drama has been panned for its weak narrative. Keeping its poor reception in mind, Sikandar should have a better hold in the upcoming days which mainly relies on Salman's massive fanbase.

Sikandar is expected to touch Rs 100 crore in the first week. After entering Rs 100 crore club, the latest release will cross the lifetime business of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sikandar will then have to surpass Salman's 2017 release, Tubelight which earned Rs 114.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Ahead of Sikandar's arrival; Delving into Salman Khan's previous Eid releases; Dabangg and more