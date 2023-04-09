Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: 10 UNMISSABLE candid pics ft. Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Sivakarthikeyan and others

After making a successful debut in 2022, Pinkvilla hosted the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 on April 7 at JW Marriott in Mumbai, Juhu. The glamorous evening was surely a day to remember with the who's who of Bollywood gracing the red carpet in style. From Kiara Advani, Pooja Hedge, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor to Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Govinda and others were seen making heads turn with their fashionable avatars. Celebs from Bollywood, television and the South industry were honoured for making an impact with their style statements.

Candid moments from Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2

Several celebs were seen upping the hotness quotient on the red carpet. But we can't stop gushing over some candid moments of celebs like Kiara, Pooja, Sivakarthikeyan, Ayushmann, Arjun, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan Govinda and others from the main event. The abundance of talent coming under one roof definitely makes for a visual treat. From Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's father-daughter moment to Kiara and Pooja's fun interaction, have a look at the unmissable candid pictures here:

Rakul Preet Singh and Rani Mukerji have a great time at Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.

Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde get clicked while having a conversation.

Vidya Balan and Maniesh Paul take over the stage at Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.

We totally love Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor's happy moment.

Rohit Shetty and Govinda's heartwarming moment is all things beautiful.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sivakarthikeyan get clicked while enjoying a conversation on stage.

Devi Sri Prasad and Pooja Hegde set the stage on fire with their performance.

DSP and Shriya Saran groove to his peppy number.

Pooja Hegde and Sivakarthikeyan share a candid frame.

Govinda meets Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2.

Meanwhile, our renowned jury members included the who’s who of the fashion and film industry, namely stylist and lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer and stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director and choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer and couturier, Manish Malhotra, and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre.

