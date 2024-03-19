Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Javed Akhtar wins Best Lyrics for Dunki; Animal bags Best BGM

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a spectacular event, graced by the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry, where stars were honored for their outstanding contributions and remarkable talent. Continuing our unveiling of the winners across various categories, we proudly announce Javed Akhtar as the recipient of the Best Lyrics award for the movie Dunki. Additionally, we congratulate Harshavardhan Rameshwar for clinching the title of Best Background Music for his work on the film Animal.

