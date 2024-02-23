‘Shah Rukh Khan has been a one-woman man all his life,’ reveals Vivek Vasvani; opens up on rumors of his flings

Actor and producer Vivek Vaswani, who had a close professional and personal connection with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the early years of his career, refuted enduring rumors about SRK's alleged relationships with other actresses. Vaswani described Shah Rukh as a "one-woman man" and affirmed his unwavering devotion to his wife, Gauri Khan.

Vivek Vaswani on Shah Rukh Khan's alleged past relationships

While speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Vivek addressed Shah Rukh’s alleged relationships, specifically questioning whether there was any truth to the rumors surrounding sexual relationships. Vivek dismissed such claims, stating, “He’s not that sort. I don’t know where the rumors came from.”

Vivek highlighted the challenging aspects of Shah Rukh's life at that time, with family, career stress, and the need for a quick marriage to Gauri. He emphasized, “There was a relationship of friendship but there was no relationship of sex.”

Vivek further defended Shah Rukh's character, asserting that as the actor became a superstar, numerous untrue stories circulated. He affirmed Shah Rukh's loyalty, stating, “From the time I have known him, he has been a one-woman man all his life. How many flings have you heard of? We have had one rumor of Priyanka Chopra, that also it's a rumor, but what else have we heard of Shah Rukh? Nothing. He’s not that kind of a person.”

Advertisement

In the same interview, Vivek Vaswani revealed that the last time he met Shah Rukh Khan was in 2018 during the actor’s birthday party at Mannat. He said: “I went to (SRK's) birthday party four years ago. He told me specifically, ‘Sir, aa jaao, bachchon se milvana chahta hoon (Sir, please come, I want you to meet my kids). I had great fun at the party. When we meet, we are very good."

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

After a nearly four-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan marked his comeback in 2023 with Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success. Subsequently, Atlee's action thriller Jawan also proved to be a hit. The year concluded for SRK with Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, gaining praise and financial success.

Advertisement

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aditya Chopra has confirmed Pathaan 2 as the eighth film in his spy universe, ensuring SRK's continued presence in this ambitious venture.