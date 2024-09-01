Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara to Pardes: THESE films will bring back nostalgia to theaters this September

Theatres have been facing a significant drought for a while, which triggered a wave of concern in the entertainment world. The industry kickstarted a series of re-releases to attract audiences to cinema halls with Rockstar and the move was luckily successful. This was followed by many fresh premieres of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Dangal, Raja Babu, Love Aaj Kal, Partner, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun… among others.

Now, a fresh report published by Bollywood Hungama spills the line-up of September re-releases and it’s more than exciting. The first ones on their list are Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic films Pardes (1997) and Veer-Zaara (2004) getting ready to make their way into our hearts. BH’s source said, "Veer-Zaara will be released on September 13. It'll have selected shows per day in cinemas and based on the demand, the shows would be increased."

Their source further revealed that Pardes is eyeing a release either on September 20 or 27 and an official announcement regarding the same shall confirm its release date. Also featuring Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri, Pardes was a much-appreciated musical saga directed by Subhash Ghai. The seasoned filmmaker's other film Taal (1999) will also make a return on September 20.

It starred Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles. The report further suggested that fans can anticipate seeing Madhuri Dixit grooving to her iconic song Ek Do Teen yet again. BH’s source added, "Zee Studios is also seriously considering to re-release Tezaab in the second half of next month."

Tumbbad which was earlier scheduled to re-release on August 30 has now been pushed to September 13. All of them align around the Ganpati celebrations so that maximum footfall can be generated. Commercially, this move is also been beneficial with movies like Laila Majnu surpassing the earnings of its original run.

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein are also running successfully in theatres with both parts of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur entertaining the audiences parallelly. Talking about the fresh releases, then cinemagoers can experience Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein in theatres near them.

