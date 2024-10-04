Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina being each other’s ‘ghar’ in new reel on Tenu Sang Rakhna will make you adore their connection

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are set to collaborate for the first time on the movie Jigra. The actors, who are portraying siblings, have been completely engrossed in the promotions of the action thriller for the past few days. The duo has now shared a new reel on their recently released song Tenu Sang Rakhna in which they are each other’s ‘ghar.’ The video promises to make you adore their heartfelt connection.

Today, October 4, 2024, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina took to Instagram to share a heartwarming reel. The video opens with Alia walking on a roof wearing a white t-shirt with a drawing of siblings made on the front. She goes and embraces Vedang, who is wearing a similar tee but in black. The backs of their t-shirts say ‘ghar’ (home) in Hindi. They are seen singing Jigra’s new song, Tenu Sang Rakhna.

The caption of the post read, “घर (heart hands emoji) Who’s your jigra? #Jigra in cinemas 11th October. #TenuSangRakhna.”

Watch the video here!

Fans were left in awe of Alia and Vedang’s bond and couldn’t stop gushing over the duo in the comments section. One person said, “They look so alike, it’s as if they’re long-lost siblings in real life too,” while another wrote, “Real siblings vibe.”

A user stated, “Blockbuster movie is coming guys get ready to celebrate,” and another comment read, “Gonna wear this t-shirt to watch jigra on 11th October definitely!!!!” Many others showered their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Advertisement

The song Tenu Sang Rakhna was released across social media platforms yesterday. The soothing melody has been composed by Achint Thakkar and written by Varun Grover. Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan, and Achint Thakkar have lent their vocals to the song.

Meanwhile, Jigra’s plot revolves around a prison break. Alia Bhatt’s Satya will stop at nothing to save Vedang Raina’s Ankur. The trailer, which was released last month, is filled with action-packed sequences and also promises an emotional ride. The film is directed by Vasan Bala. It is slated to arrive in theaters on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri reacts to criticism for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’s dance number Mere Mehboob: ‘I am trying to do different...'