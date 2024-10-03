Jigra song Tenu Sang Rakhna OUT: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina celebrate sibling bond of love and protection in this Arijit Singh, Anumita track

The release of the highly anticipated movie Jigra is getting closer day by day. The trailer has already offered a glimpse into the plot of the film starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as siblings. Now, a new song, titled Tenu Sang Rakhna, has been released. The Arijit Singh and Anumita Nadesan track celebrates the brother-sister bond of love and protection between Alia and Vedang’s characters.

Today, October 3, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Jigra, unveiled a new song from the soundtrack across their social media platforms. Tenu Sang Rakhna has been composed by Achint Thakkar and written by Varun Grover. Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan, and Achint Thakkar have lent their beautiful vocals to the song.

The music video of the song starts with Alia Bhatt’s Satya visiting Vedang Raina’s Ankur in jail. She asks a cop if she looked sad to which he replies that she did. The song showcases Satya’s struggle in a foreign country where Ankur is imprisoned as well as his tough time in jail. It also has some happy flashback moments from their time together.

The song is a soothing melody that promises to tug at your heartstrings while the video will take you on an emotional ride.

Jigra is directed by Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Vasan Bala. In the film, Vedang Raina’s Ankur will be imprisoned in a foreign country. Alia Bhatt’s Satya will not stop at anything to rescue her brother. The trailer has already given a peek into the action-packed sequences and the rollercoaster of emotions that awaits the audience.

The film is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. This is Alia’s second film production after Darlings.

Jigra is all set to entertain during the festive period as it arrives in theaters on October 11, 2024.

