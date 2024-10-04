Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer gets U/A certificate from CBFC; film’s duration revealed

The release of the much-awaited Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra is just a few days away. The film’s trailer and a few songs have already created a lot of excitement among the viewers. Ahead of the theatrical release, it has been learned that the film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and its duration will be 155 minutes.

This information is available on the CBFC website, where, along with the U/A rating, it has been mentioned that the certified length of Jigra is 155 minutes, which means 2 hours and 35 minutes.

On October 3, 2024, the makers dropped a new song, Tenu Sang Rakhna, from the music album. It is a soulful melody composed by Achint Thakkar with lyrics written by Varun Grover. Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan, and Achint Thakkar have lent their vocals to the song. Tenu Sang Rakhna has been called the “heart and soul” of the film Jigra by the team.

The music video of the soothing track highlights the beautiful bond between a brother and a sister. Alia Bhatt’s Satya is seen arriving in a foreign country to rescue her brother, Vedang Raina’s Ankur, who is imprisoned there.

Previously, an inspirational track, Chal Kudiye, sung by Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, was launched by the makers. Vedang Raina’s recreated version of Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka was released along with the teaser trailer.

The film marks Alia’s second home production movie after the 2022 dark comedy Darlings. During the official announcement of Jigra, Alia had expressed, “From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started.”

The Vasan Bala directorial is all set to hit the silver screen on October 11, 2024. It will be released in theaters the same day as Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

