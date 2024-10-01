Jigra: Vedang Raina reveals his mental health was impacted while shooting film co-starring Alia Bhatt; ‘I shut myself in my vanity…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Vedang Raina, who debuted in The Archies in 2023, is now gearing up for the release of his film Jigra. He is playing the role of Ankur Anand, who gets imprisoned in a foreign jail. Alia Bhatt, who portrays his sister, will stop at nothing to save him. Vedang recently revealed that his mental health was impacted during the shooting of the film. He recalled how on the first day, he shut himself in his vanity and asked people to leave him alone.

In a recent interview with Mansworld India, Vedang Raina revealed that it was challenging for him to get into and out of his character for Jigra. He shared how his co-star Alia Bhatt would perfectly execute a scene and immediately get out of the character after ‘cut’ was called. However, the actor said that it wasn’t easy for him to do the same.

Vedang stated, “It did impact my mental health a bit.” Recalling what happened during the shooting of an intense sequence on the first day, he continued, “On the very first day, I was to shoot a rather emotionally intense scene, and I shut myself in my vanity, put the lights off, switched off my phone, and told people to just leave me alone—I sat there listening to my music.”

Vedang further shared that the shoot was postponed and he spent around 8 hours in that ‘self-imposed solitary confinement.’ He said that it affected him, and he wasn’t able to get out of that zone for a few hours even after the shoot.

The Archies star mentioned that he came to the realization that it wasn’t going to work that way. He said that it wasn’t worth it and thought there were better methods to bring out that kind of emotion.

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 11, 2024. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. The trailer of the action thriller has already been released.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

