Jigra: Alia Bhatt is ready to fight against all odds as she teases ‘satya mein dum hai’ in new posters; PICS

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024, with the teaser for Vasan Bala's highly anticipated film scheduled for release on September 8, 2024. Ahead of the teaser's debut, the filmmakers have been generating excitement with new posters. Alia Bhatt shared one such poster on Instagram, teasing, "Dum hai, satya me dum hai."

In the posters, Alia’s character appears intense and ready for battle, poised to confront any challenge. She is dressed in a striped white and blue shirt with black trousers, and her short hair and serious expression add to the gripping portrayal. The post read, “Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai!” JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER."

Check out the new poster here:

Bhatt's fans were quick to react to the new posters. One person wrote, "If this becomes a solo hit! Surely Alia’s solo track record will be untouched for long time". One fan commented, " Jigra- my most awaited movie of the year". One person wrote, "So excited for this Alia looks amazing. Especially the second one is fabulous".

One fan wrote, "Blockbuster on its way !! What a stunning poster, class apart." One fan wrote, "Alia bhatt – the queen of badass female characters in bollywood". Someone commented, "Not her dropping a new poster everyday to make us more curious".

Before the film's October release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved its teaser. The teaser, which runs for 2 minutes and 52 seconds, was certified on September 4, 2024. According to the CBFC website, it has been given a ‘UA’ rating.

Jigra is reportedly a prison-break action-packed thriller directed by Vasan Bala and produced collaboratively by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Jigra, Bhatt also has Shiv Rawail's Alpha with Sharvari Wagh. The duo recently completed the Kashmir schedule of YRF's spy movie. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

