Jigra co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina exude style in unseen PIC as they unite for event

Alia Bhatt has completed filming her upcoming movie Jigra, scheduled for release later this year. In this action-packed thriller, Alia will be seen alongside Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut with The Archies, marking their first on-screen collaboration. The duo recently graced an event, radiating style and elegance in their chic ensembles. A picture capturing their fashionable flair further heightened anticipation for their on-screen dynamic in Jigra.

Jigra duo Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina pose together in style at a recent event

Last night, Alia Bhatt, who is set to star in the upcoming movie Jigra, made a stunning appearance at an event in Mumbai. The actress exuded confidence, channeling boss lady vibes in a sleek black pantsuit paired with a golden necklace. Alia opted for loose, flowing hair and accentuated her look with smokey eye makeup.

Also gracing the event was Alia's co-star in Jigra, Vedang Raina, known for his role as Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Vedang looked dapper in a white shirt paired with black pants. An unseen picture of the duo has recently surfaced in which they can be seen flaunting their effortless style, with Alia's arm affectionately draped around Vedang's. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared the photo on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, both Alia and Vedang were spotted in Jamnagar, Gujarat, this past weekend, where numerous Bollywood celebrities gathered to partake in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alia attended the event alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by their daughter Raha and Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor. Meanwhile, Vedang was seen in the company of his rumored girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor.

More about Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra

The actors concluded filming for the movie Jigra last month in Singapore, marking the occasion with heartwarming pictures shared from the sets. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is touted as a gripping prison-break thriller. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie promises to deliver an intense and captivating cinematic experience.

Audiences can mark their calendars as Jigra is set to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024.

