Jigra star Alia Bhatt admits PR can’t save 'bad film’, says ‘if it works, you can’t say…’

Alia Bhatt is considered one of the finest actors in the industry, having delivered several hits. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Jigra. While many believe that strong promotions can significantly impact a film’s success, Alia holds a different opinion. She recently admitted that no amount of PR can save a bad film, and if a movie performs well, it can't be credited entirely to promotions either.

Recently, while promoting her next, she talked about promotional looks and said, "You can’t save a bad film with PR; you can’t save a film that hasn’t worked with PR. So, if it works, you can’t say it’s because of PR. That’s the key difference—draw the line and try to understand."

She also talked about being in the limelight and lying about oneself. The Alpha actress stated that it isn't necessarily bad to highlight certain facts about one's life or activities while working in the media industry. However, she pointed out that it becomes toxic and negative when someone starts to lie about those facts.

In such cases, she emphasized the need for individuals to take a step back and remind others not to spread lies. She also noted that repeating a lie a hundred times wouldn’t make it the truth, as a lie will always remain a lie.

Meanwhile, Vasan Bala's Jigra is all set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. The movie also stars Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she is also busy shooting for Shiv Rawail's YRF spy movie Alpha with Sharvari Wagh. The duo recently finished Kashmir's schedule and also shared a wrap-up post.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Reports suggest that shooting for period drama will begin with male leads in October 2024 and Bhatt joining in December 2024.

Ranbir is meanwhile shooting for Ramayana at the moment and Vicky on the other hand gearing up for the release of Chhava in December.

