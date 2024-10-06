Jigra: Khushi Kapoor can’t contain her excitement ahead of rumored beau Vedang Raina’s new track release; Janhvi Kapoor hails him as ‘Rockstar’

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra is gearing up for its release soon. Directed by Vasan Bala, the upcoming action-thriller has already raised anticipation among fans with its promotional assets. While the trailer of the title track has been released, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have sent a major shout-out to Vedang.

Today, October 6, Vedanga Raina’s rumored beau Khushi Kapoor shared the trailer of his upcoming film, Jigra’s title track. The song from the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, will be released tomorrow, October 7, 2024. Interestingly, it has been sung by The Archies star himself. Sending a major shout-out to her rumored beau, Khushi didn’t write much and dropped a party-popper and a white heart emoji.

In response, Vedang dropped multiple red-heart emojis. In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor also expressed excitement about the upcoming song. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Rock STAR," accompanied by a star emoji, and Vedang re-shared it and reacted with multiple smiling faces with red-heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also didn’t cease the chance to hype up her co-star. The actress wrote, "@vedangraina your voice is just (accompanied by hand heart emoji)" Overwhelmed by her reaction, Raina mentioned, "You are too sweet" followed by eye holding tear emoji and a red-heart emoji.

Just a couple of days back, Alia and Vedang starrer Jigra has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and its duration will be 155 minutes. This information was made available on the CBFC website, where, along with the U/A rating, it has been mentioned that the certified length of Jigra is 155 minutes, which means 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Directed by Vasan Bala, apart from Alia and Vedang, the movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Rahul Ravindran, among others, in the key roles. The much-awaited film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

It is poised to hit the silver screen on October 11, 2024, locking horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also releases on the same day.

