Jigra director Vasan Bala recalls he ‘wished’ to work with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi; 'We can keep discussing other things too'

After Karan Johar, Jigra director Vasan Bala recalled his wish to work with Alia Bhatt since the 2022-released, Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also reacted indirectly to the ongoing controversy around Alia Bhatt’s casting in the film. The ongoing chatter started with the director mentioning in an interview that Johar sent an incomplete script of his film to the actress without his permission and that he was "not happy" about this action.

Today, on October 6, Vasan Bala took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage of two photos featuring big hoardings. One of the hoardings featured the poster of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and the other one featured the poster of their upcoming collaboration, Jigra.

Sharing the post, the director expressed in the caption, “The photo on the left, I had taken in 2022 and wished…The photo on the right at the same spot, 2024! Wish fulfilled!” He further took an indirect dig on the conversations happening on the internet, stating, “Of course we can keep discussing other things too, to each his own.... October 11th will be the final answer.” Alia Bhatt reacted to the post by dropping a teary-eyed emoji in the comment section.

Take a look

For the unversed, in an interview with Tried and Refused Productions, Vasan Bala recalled showing a rough draft of Jigra to the film's producer, who without his knowledge, shared it with Alia. He shared, “I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'.” Alia Bhatt shared that she thought the script was incomplete when she first received it.

Advertisement

This brought a wave of backlash towards Karan Johar igniting conversations about nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. Meanwhile, the film producer also penned a long note calling out internet users for all the speculations.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Rain in the lead roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film will release on October 11, 2024, locking horns with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which also releases on the same day.

ALSO READ: Jigra: Khushi Kapoor can’t contain her excitement ahead of rumored beau Vedang Raina’s new track release; Janhvi Kapoor hails him as ‘Rockstar’