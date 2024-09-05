Jigra: Vedang Raina’s intense new poster with Alia Bhatt has his rumored GF Khushi Kapoor gushing; Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor ‘can’t wait’ for film

The release of the highly anticipated film Jigra is getting closer. The makers of the Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer are all set to kick off the promotions. A new intense poster featuring the duo was dropped today, September 5, 2024. Vedang’s rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor was left gushing, while Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor couldn’t help but express their excitement for the film.

Today, soon after the release of Jigra’s new poster, Khushi Kapoor reshared it on her Instagram Stories. She tagged her rumored beau Vedang Raina and exclaimed, “Ahhhhhhhhh,” along with white hearts and clap emojis. Janhvi Kapoor also shared Vedang’s post and stated, “seated for this!! Can’t wait to see you smash it @vedangraina,” accompanied by fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor commented under Alia Bhatt’s post. He expressed, “Can’t wait for this one (fire emoji).”

Have a look at their reactions!

Talking about the poster, Vedang is seen in an intense avatar with a blue background. Alia’s back is visible in the image and she is seen standing on top of a damaged car, surrounded by fire, with weapons in her hand. There is a barrier separating them. The caption of the post read, “Tu mere protection mein hai (You are under my protection),” signifying the sibling bond between Vedang and Alia’s characters.

Advertisement

A solo poster of Alia was released later that showed her stressed but determined face. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is very long and brother has very little time).”

Janhvi Kapoor left fire emojis under the second poster, while Alia’s Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh used hammer and fire emojis. Alia's mother Soni Razdan applauded her and wished, "Congratulations."

Check out both the posters here!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor fangirls over Stree 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia’s stylish new PICS: ‘She doesn’t just break the mould…’