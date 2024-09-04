Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer’s 2-minute 52-second long teaser certified by CBFC; details inside

Jigra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2024. Alia Bhatt is all set to headline this action thriller along with Vedang Raina in the role of her brother. Ahead of the release of the film in October, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified its teaser. The length of the teaser is 2 minutes and 52 seconds.

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a 2-minute, 52-second long teaser of Jigra was certified today, September 4, 2024. It has received the ‘UA’ rating.

Today, the makers of the upcoming movie also posted a powerful glimpse on their social media platforms. In the video, a hand is seen holding a drawing of a boy and girl holding hands. They are presumably Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s characters, who are siblings in the film.

In a voiceover, Alia is heard promising, “Tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi dungi, kabhi bhi (I won't let anything happen to you, ever).” The drawing changes to the title of the film with “Stay Tuned!” written below it.

Fans couldn’t control their excitement for the upcoming content. One person said, “Start the promotions already,” while another guessed the plot, stating, “So sister-brother story where sister saves brother’s life, nice. Looking forward to it.”

A user expressed their anticipation, saying, “Can't wait more for this masterpiece,” and another wrote, “11th OCTOBER HURRY UP.”

Alia Bhatt also posted the new glimpse on her Instagram Stories and asked the fans to “Stay Tuned...” Vedang Raina reshared it and exclaimed, “Ek hazaaron main @aliaabhatt,” accompanied by red heart emojis.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. It is slated to hit the theaters on October 11, 2024 during the festive occasion of Dussehra.

