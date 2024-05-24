7 best Mrunal Thakur movies that will claw your attention

Mrunal Thakur’s movies are a testament to her rising stardom in Indian cinema; the actress is known for her captivating performances in both Hindi and Telugu films. Transitioning to the big screen from television, she impressed critics with her debut in Love Sonia.

Breakthrough roles followed in biopics like Super 30, where she played Hrithik Roshan's love interest, and Batla House, portraying the supportive wife of John Abraham's character. Thakur has showcased her versatility in films like Sita Ramam, a Telugu love story, and the action thriller Gumraah, where she takes on the role of a determined police officer.

Mrunal Thakur’s latest movie, Hi Nanna, solidified her place in the South Indian film industry. With her talent and dedication, Mrunal Thakur will continue captivating audiences for years to come. Let’s take a look at some of the best movies to date here!

7 best Mruna Thakur movies to add to weekend watch list

Jersey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra, Shraddha Srinath, Prit Kamani

Director: Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Netflix

Jersey is the story of Arjun, a washed-up cricketer (played by Shahid Kapoor), who gets a second chance to fulfill his dream for his son. Mrunal Thakur plays Arjun's supportive wife, Vidya, who stands by him through his struggles and ambitions. Jersey is a must-watch movie by Mrunal Thakur, with soulful songs and brilliant performances.

Sita Ramam

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla, Sumanth

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Set in 1964, Sita Ramam is a Telugu romantic drama. Mrunal Thakur portrays Sita Mahalakshmi, a woman who sends anonymous love letters to Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) stationed on the Kashmir border. The film explores their love story and Ram's quest to find Sita. The innocent yet poignant love story of Sita Ramam will surely melt your heart.

Hi Nanna

Cast: Nanni, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, Ritika Nayak

Director: Shouryuv

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Hi Nanna is Mrunal Thakur’s latest movie, the story revolves around Viraj (Nani), a single father, and Yashna (Mrunal Thakur). Yashna enters Viraj and his daughter's life, bringing new emotions and complexities. The film explores themes of love, family bonds, and finding happiness. Hi Nanna’s songs have also etched a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

Super 30

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Veerendra Saxena, Amit Sadh, Karishma Sharma

Director: Vikas Bahl

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Super 30 tells the story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan), a Patna-based math genius who runs a free coaching program for underprivileged students aiming for the prestigious IIT entrance exams. Mrunal Thakur plays Supriya, Anand's love interest, a strong and independent woman who supports his dreams.

Gumraah

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Vedika Pinto, Keeya Khanna, Dipak Kalra, Ronit Roy

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Gumraah is a 2023 action thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The actress plays a sharp police officer investigating a murder. The case gets complicated with identical twin suspects, forcing Shivani to untangle the truth through a web of deceit.

Batla House

Cast: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Nikkhil Advani, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari, Sonam Arora, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Nikkhil Advani

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Batla House dramatizes the controversial 2008 encounter case. John Abraham portrays Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, caught in the aftermath. Mrunal Thakur plays Nandita Kumar, Sanjeev's wife, offering emotional support as he faces public scrutiny and PTSD.

Dhamaka

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Priya Tandon, Vikas Kumar, Soham Majumdar

Director: Ram Madhvani

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dhamaka throws news anchor Arjun Pathak (Kartik Aaryan) into chaos when a terrorist takes over his broadcast. Mrunal Thakur plays Saumya, a pivotal character of an on-filed journalist and Kartik Aaryan’s love interest in the movie. The film showcases how life changes swiftly within seconds, which prompts us to make hard-hitting decisions.

Mrunal Thakur's ascent in Indian cinema is nothing short of remarkable. From her humble beginnings on television to her impactful debut, Mrunal Thakur’s movies have consistently remained on top, and the actress impressed with her performances.

Venturing into regional cinema, she showcased her versatility in films like Sita Ramam and Gumraah, proving her ability to excel across genres. As she continues to hone her craft with passion and dedication, there's no doubt that Mrunal Thakur will remain a captivating presence on screens for years to come.

