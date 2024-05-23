9 best Nargis Fakhri movies that showcase her Bollywood versatility
Nargis Fakhri's Rockstar is still etched in the hearts of Cinema lovers. Let's check out some more of Nargis Fakhri's movies here.
Nargis Fakhri’s movie Rockstar propelled her to stardom, and she entered Hindi cinema with a unique background and carved her niche in the dynamic world of Bollywood. Born in New York City to a Pakistani father and a Czech mother, Fakhri began her career in the glamorous world of modeling. But her sights were set on the silver screen.
Fakhri's charm and talent have since graced a range of successful movies, from the political thriller Madras Cafe to the laugh-out-loud comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. With her global perspective and captivating screen presence, this American actress continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.
9 best Nargis Fakhri movies that you simply can’t miss
Rockstar
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjana Sanghi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shammi Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Kumud Mishra
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Musical
- Release Year: 20111
- Where to Watch: Zee5
This is one of the best Nargis Fakhri and Ranbir Kapoor movies, Rockstar follows Janardhan, a Delhi boy yearning to be a rockstar like Jim Morrison. Nargis Fakhri debuts as Heer, a beautiful Kashmiri woman who becomes his muse. Their passionate love story fuels his music but takes a tragic turn, shaping him into the rockstar he desired, but at a heavy cost.
Main Tera Hero
- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Evelyn Sharma, Arunoday Singh
- Director: David Dhawan
- IMDb Rating: 5.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release Year: 2014
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Main Tera Hero is a successful comedy movie with a love triangle. In this Nargis Fakhri and Varun Dhawan movie, he plays a goofy playboy caught between the sweet Sunaina (Ileana D'Cruz) and the fiery Ayesha (Nargis), a don's daughter. Ayesha's bold personality clashes with the hero's antics, adding spice to this laugh-out-loud rom-com.
Housefull 3
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Hayden, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday
- Director: Sajid
- IMDb Rating: 4.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Hotstar
Housefull 3 is a wacky comedy where three friends vie for the hands of three wealthy sisters. Nargis Fakhri portrays Saraswati, one of the sisters, who falls for a con man disguised as a disabled person. Hijinks ensue as the men try to win her father's approval.
Madras Cafe
- Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Prakash Belwadi, Siddhartha Basu, Raashii Khanna
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller, Action
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Nargis Fakhri and John Abraham’s movie Madras Cafe is a political thriller set against the Sri Lankan civil war. John Abraham plays an Indian intelligence officer caught in the conflict. Nargis Fakhri portrays Jaya Sahni, a British war correspondent who teams up with him to navigate the dangerous situation and expose the truth.
Azhar
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai, Lara Dutta, Kunal Roy Kapur, Rajesh Sharma
- Director: Tony D'Souza, Anthony D'Souza
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Sports, Drama
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Nargis Fakhri and Emraan Hashmi’s movie Azhar is a 2016 biographical sports drama that chronicles the life of former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The film delves into his rise in cricket, match-fixing allegations, and personal struggles. Nargis Fakhri plays the role of Sangeeta Bijlani, Azharuddin's second wife, depicting their relationship and its impact on his life.
Dishoom
- Cast: John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Dev, Saqib Saleem, Vijay Raaz
- Director: Rohit Dhawan
- IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Hotstar
Dishoom is a 2016 action comedy where two cops, played by John Abraham and Varun Dhawan, chase after a kidnapped cricketer. Nargis Fakhri makes a brief appearance as Samira Dalal, a socialite who introduces one of the cops to a party.
Phata Poster Nikla Hero
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Padmini Kolhapure, Sanjay Mishra, Darshan Jariwala
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- IMDb Rating: 4.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release Year: 2013
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Phata Poster Nikla Hero follows Shahid Kapoor's character, an aspiring actor mistaken for a cop. Nargis Fakhri has a special appearance in the film, performing a dance number titled Dhating Naach.
Banzo
- Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Dharmesh Yelande, Aditya Kumar, Mahesh Shetty
- Director: Ravi Jadhav
- IMDb Rating: 5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: Zee5
In Banjo, Riteish Deshmukh leads a band of street musicians. Their talent catches the eye of an American (played by Luke Kenny) searching for a banjo player for a music festival. Nargis Fakhri portrays Christina, the American's friend, who also dreams of performing at the festival.
5 Weddings
- Cast: Nargis Fakhri, Rajkummar Rao, Bo Derek, Candy Clark, Robert Palmer Watkins
- Director: Namrata Singh Gujral
- IMDb Rating: 3.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release Year: 2018
- Where to Watch: YouTube
5 Weddings follows Shania Dhaliwal, an American journalist played by Nargis Fakhri, tasked with covering the extravagance of Indian weddings. Assigned a police escort, Inspector Harbhajan Singh (Rajkummar Rao), Shania stumbles upon the realities beyond the glitz, encountering the struggles of poverty and the transgender community. As cultural clashes unfold, love blossoms amidst the chaos of five big fat Indian weddings.
Nargis Fakhri's movies showcase her journey from being an American model to a Bollywood star, which is a testament to her dedication and captivating screen presence. With a background as diverse as her filmography, Fakhri has breathed life into characters. Despite initial challenges navigating a new language and culture, she has carved a distinct space for herself in the competitive Hindi film industry.
