9 best Nargis Fakhri movies that showcase her Bollywood versatility

Nargis Fakhri’s movie Rockstar propelled her to stardom, and she entered Hindi cinema with a unique background and carved her niche in the dynamic world of Bollywood. Born in New York City to a Pakistani father and a Czech mother, Fakhri began her career in the glamorous world of modeling. But her sights were set on the silver screen.

Fakhri's charm and talent have since graced a range of successful movies, from the political thriller Madras Cafe to the laugh-out-loud comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. With her global perspective and captivating screen presence, this American actress continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood.

9 best Nargis Fakhri movies that you simply can’t miss

Rockstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjana Sanghi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shammi Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Kumud Mishra

Director: Imtiaz Ali

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 20111

Where to Watch: Zee5

This is one of the best Nargis Fakhri and Ranbir Kapoor movies, Rockstar follows Janardhan, a Delhi boy yearning to be a rockstar like Jim Morrison. Nargis Fakhri debuts as Heer, a beautiful Kashmiri woman who becomes his muse. Their passionate love story fuels his music but takes a tragic turn, shaping him into the rockstar he desired, but at a heavy cost.

Main Tera Hero

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Evelyn Sharma, Arunoday Singh

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2014

Where to Watch: YouTube

Main Tera Hero is a successful comedy movie with a love triangle. In this Nargis Fakhri and Varun Dhawan movie, he plays a goofy playboy caught between the sweet Sunaina (Ileana D'Cruz) and the fiery Ayesha (Nargis), a don's daughter. Ayesha's bold personality clashes with the hero's antics, adding spice to this laugh-out-loud rom-com.

Housefull 3

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Hayden, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday

Director: Sajid

IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Housefull 3 is a wacky comedy where three friends vie for the hands of three wealthy sisters. Nargis Fakhri portrays Saraswati, one of the sisters, who falls for a con man disguised as a disabled person. Hijinks ensue as the men try to win her father's approval.

Madras Cafe

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Prakash Belwadi, Siddhartha Basu, Raashii Khanna

Director: Shoojit Sircar

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: Netflix

Nargis Fakhri and John Abraham’s movie Madras Cafe is a political thriller set against the Sri Lankan civil war. John Abraham plays an Indian intelligence officer caught in the conflict. Nargis Fakhri portrays Jaya Sahni, a British war correspondent who teams up with him to navigate the dangerous situation and expose the truth.

Azhar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai, Lara Dutta, Kunal Roy Kapur, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Tony D'Souza, Anthony D'Souza

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: YouTube

Nargis Fakhri and Emraan Hashmi’s movie Azhar is a 2016 biographical sports drama that chronicles the life of former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The film delves into his rise in cricket, match-fixing allegations, and personal struggles. Nargis Fakhri plays the role of Sangeeta Bijlani, Azharuddin's second wife, depicting their relationship and its impact on his life.

Dishoom

Cast: John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Dev, Saqib Saleem, Vijay Raaz

Director: Rohit Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Dishoom is a 2016 action comedy where two cops, played by John Abraham and Varun Dhawan, chase after a kidnapped cricketer. Nargis Fakhri makes a brief appearance as Samira Dalal, a socialite who introduces one of the cops to a party.

Phata Poster Nikla Hero

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Padmini Kolhapure, Sanjay Mishra, Darshan Jariwala

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: YouTube

Phata Poster Nikla Hero follows Shahid Kapoor's character, an aspiring actor mistaken for a cop. Nargis Fakhri has a special appearance in the film, performing a dance number titled Dhating Naach.

Banzo

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Dharmesh Yelande, Aditya Kumar, Mahesh Shetty

Director: Ravi Jadhav

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Zee5

In Banjo, Riteish Deshmukh leads a band of street musicians. Their talent catches the eye of an American (played by Luke Kenny) searching for a banjo player for a music festival. Nargis Fakhri portrays Christina, the American's friend, who also dreams of performing at the festival.

5 Weddings

Cast: Nargis Fakhri, Rajkummar Rao, Bo Derek, Candy Clark, Robert Palmer Watkins

Director: Namrata Singh Gujral

IMDb Rating: 3.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: YouTube

5 Weddings follows Shania Dhaliwal, an American journalist played by Nargis Fakhri, tasked with covering the extravagance of Indian weddings. Assigned a police escort, Inspector Harbhajan Singh (Rajkummar Rao), Shania stumbles upon the realities beyond the glitz, encountering the struggles of poverty and the transgender community. As cultural clashes unfold, love blossoms amidst the chaos of five big fat Indian weddings.

Nargis Fakhri's movies showcase her journey from being an American model to a Bollywood star, which is a testament to her dedication and captivating screen presence. With a background as diverse as her filmography, Fakhri has breathed life into characters. Despite initial challenges navigating a new language and culture, she has carved a distinct space for herself in the competitive Hindi film industry.

