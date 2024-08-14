Johny Lever Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he was ‘fan’ of his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-actor; ‘Sabse intelligent, khoobsurat…’

Johny Lever has entertained the audience with his work in Hindi cinema for many years. The actor has been greatly appreciated for his performances in the comedy genre of films. Today, August 14, 2024, marks his 67th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s revisit the moment when Shah Rukh Khan, Lever’s co-star in many films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, called himself a ‘fan’ of the comedian. SRK also praised his ‘intelligent’ and ‘beautiful’ talks.

During an old interaction with the media at an event, Shah Rukh Khan was asked which joke of Johny Lever he liked the most. In the latter’s presence, SRK expressed that he loved everything Johny Lever told him.

Shah Rukh said, “Aur sirf jokes nahi, actually logon ko shayad kam maloom hai, Johny bhai sabse intelligent, khoobsurat, philosophy aur religion ki baatein karte hain. Main inka fan isliye hun (And not just jokes; actually, not many people might know, Johny bhai does the most intelligent, beautiful talks about philosophy and religion. That's why I am his fan).”

King Khan further added that Lever believed in God, and whenever they had to make a prayer, they went to him.

Johny Lever and Shah Rukh Khan have starred together in films like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Dilwale, and many more. In Karan Johar’s KKHH, Lever played the role of Colonel Almeida and gave many hilarious moments that are memorable to date.

Advertisement

Regarding Johny Lever’s current work front, he was last seen in the 2024 movie Lantrani. It is available to watch on the OTT platform ZEE5.

The actor is now gearing up to star in the highly anticipated movie Welcome to the Jungle. It is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise and co-stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and others.

The official announcement video of the upcoming adventure comedy featured the entire star cast performing a cappella.

ALSO READ: Khel Khel Mein’s Fardeen Khan drops BTS pics with Akshay Kumar and others, recalls first reading: ‘Something special is about to unfold’