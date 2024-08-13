Khel Khel Mein’s Fardeen Khan drops BTS pics with Akshay Kumar and others, recalls first reading: ‘Something special is about to unfold’

Fardeen Khan is returning to the big screen after 14 years with the movie Khel Khel Mein. The comedy also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. As the film’s Independence Day 2024 release draws closer, Fardeen dropped behind-the-scenes pictures with the cast. He also recalled their first script reading when all of them realized that something special was about to take place.

Today, August 13, 2024, Fardeen Khan took to Instagram and shared BTS pictures with the team of Khel Khel Mein. The first slide was a group picture with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Taapsee Pannu, and Pragya Jaiswal. The second was a photo of Akshay and Vaani looking at a shot with director Mudassar Aziz. One picture showed Fardeen and Akshay filming a scene together.

There were more pictures from the shoot, and the last slide was a group snap from the promotions. In the caption, Fardeen reminisced about their first table read, stating, “The first reading. The script is the star, the director our compass and as each actor takes their turn reading bringing characters to life for the very first time. It’s like meeting new friends—some you instantly connect with, others take a little longer to understand.”

He further expressed, “But by the end of that first read, there’s a buzz in the air, a collective realization that something special is about to unfold.” Have a look at the post!

Coming to the memories from the shooting, Fardeen said, “The transition from table to set is like stepping into a new world—a world where anything is possible. Every scene is a new adventure, and every take a chance to discover something new about the character, the story, and even yourself.” He mentioned that the camaraderie among the team was growing every day, which made the set feel like a playground instead of a workplace.

Now, as Khel Khel Mein is set to release on August 15, the actor said that it was time to show their hard work to the audience. He continued, “It’s the moment you see how your work has touched people, how your characters might have found a place in peoples hearts. There’s pride, excitement, and sometimes a bit of nostalgia as you realize that this incredible journey is nearing its end.”

Fardeen concluded by saying, “But the best part? It’s not really over—because now, the audience becomes a part of the story and we carry their love in our hearts and we can’t wait for you to experience what we’ve all been a part of. See you at the cinemas on the 15th of August. The Game is on #khelkhelmein.”

Khel Khel Mein is clashing with two other films at the box office, Stree 2 and Vedaa.

