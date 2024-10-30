Judwaa 2 co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez share warm hug at Diwali bash, fans go gaga; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez are B-town pals who also shared the screen in movies like Dishoom and Judwaa 2. Recently, when they met at a Diwali party hosted in Mumbai, the celebs exchanged warm hugs, showcasing how lovely their bond is.

In the viral clip posted on Pinkvilla’s social media handle, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen standing on the red carpet of the event, posing for the media. This is when Varun Dhawan came from behind and pleasantly greeted her with a sweet hug. After chatting and greeting other friends at the event, the two actors took center stage to pose together for the paparazzi. Watching them together after a long while, the media and their fans went gaga.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is gearing up for the release of Baby John on December 25, 2024. He is also busy shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and more. In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Janhvi expressed her thoughts on being part of the commercial romantic-comedy film. She told us, “It's my home turf. My most easy, my most at-home; In that space where I can do comedy and masti (have fun). I am doing the nakhre-vakhre (drama). I am just enjoying it a lot. We shot a song and people on the sets were like, 'Why did you not do this before'. I am having a lot of fun doing it.”

During the same interview, the Ulajh actress also spoke about collaborating with Varun. Speaking her mind, she said, “I always have a blast with Varun. I love being on the sets with him. Even Shashank is the director of my first film. So, it feels really very good. Shashank made my foundation as an actor with Dhadak. After so many years and so many films, I am getting to work with him again. For the first time, I am doing a commercial film with him only. So, it's like he is hand-holding me and re-teaching me. He is like you are done with 'real acting'. Now commercial. So, I got that we have to switch.”

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Varun and Janhvi in SSKTK?

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan goes casual for Diwali bash; Jacqueline Fernandez, Medha Shankr, Nitanshi Goel slay in royal look: WATCH