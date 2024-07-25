EXCLUSIVE: 'You are done with real acting; Now commercial', Janhvi Kapoor shares what director Shashank Khaitan told to her on the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor recently completed 6 years in the Indian Film Industry. In the 6 years, she has been part of well received films like Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her last film Mr And Mrs Mahi registered an extraordinary opening in terms of numbers of tickets sold on Cinema Lovers' Day. She now gears up for the release of Ulajh, a political-thriller co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, all set to release in theatres on 2nd August, 2024

The rising actress graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass ahead of Ulajh's release, where she talked about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, re-uniting with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan, taking up more and more commercial roles, and more.

Janhvi Kapoor Expresses Her Excitement On Being Part Of A Commercial Romantic-Comedy Like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

In Pinkvilla's Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, when Janhvi Kapoor was asked about venturing into the commercial romantic-comedy zone with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, she said, "It's my home turf. My most easy, my most at-home; In that space where I can do comedy and masti (have fun). I am doing the nakhre-vakhre (drama). I am just enjoying a lot. We shot a song and people on the sets were like, 'Why did you not do this before'. I am having a lot of fun doing it.

Janhvi Kapoor Extensively Talks About Collaborating Again With Varun Dhawan And Shashank Khaitan

Janhvi shares a great rapport with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. Talking about them, she said, "I always have a blast with Varun. I love being on the sets with him. Even Shashank is the director of my first film. So it feels really very good. Shashank made my foundation as an actor with Dhadak. After so many years and so many films, I am getting to work with him again. For the first time, I am doing a commercial film with him only. So it's like he is hand-holding me and re-teaching me. He is like you are done with 'real acting'. Now commercial. So, I got that we have to switch."

Janhvi Kapoor Expresses Her Want To Do Light-hearted Films

Expressing her want to be in light-hearted films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Janhvi said, "Bohot rona dhona ho gaya, bohot fridge mein band hoke, dono kandho ko dislocate karke, cricket khelke ho gaya. Abhi main maze karungi, naachungi, gaaungi, hasaaungi (Enough of crying, being locked in a fridge, dislocating both my shoulders and playing cricket. No I will enjoy, dance, sing and laugh)"

Janhvi Kapoor Has A Busy Next Couple Of Years

Janhvi Kapoor is booked and busy. Ulajh is all set to release in theatres on 2nd August, 2024. Following that, she will be seen in Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Jr NTR. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to release, some time in 2025. Her other upcoming films include Devara Part 2 and the tentatively titled RC 16.

