Varun Dhawan goes casual for Diwali bash; Jacqueline Fernandez, Medha Shankr, Nitanshi Goel slay in royal look: WATCH

Just like every year, several celebrities are busy hosting and attending star-studded Diwali parties in B-town. On October 29, Anshul Garg hosted a bash which was attended by some of the popular names in the Indian film industry.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently enjoying the holidays by staying next to his newborn baby girl, was spotted arriving at the Diwali party. For the night, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star kept it casual. The handsome hunk went the Salman Khan way and made heads turn in a blue denim shirt which he paired with black denim pants and black shoes. With his sweet smile and positive personality, he posed for the paps.

Check it out:

Next up was Jacqueline Fernandez, who channelized her inner desi diva and stunned at the gala. With her stunning silver-white Anarkali suit set, she brought glamour and elegance to the night. The Housefull 2 actress left her open and wore minimal makeup and jewelry to the Diwali party. Earlier, she also wished ‘Happy Dhanteras’ to her fans by dropping several unseen glimpses from her beautiful day with her family.

Check it out:

Actress Nitanshi Goel, who rose to fame by playing Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies, got all dolled up for the night. She chose a pink lehenga set with printed birds and flowers and paired it with a matching full-sleeved choli and an organza dupatta. While she wore heavy golden earrings, the Maidaan actress tied her hair in a braid and styled it with some real flowers.

Check it out:

Medha Shankr is also a skilled actress who became the talk of the town after her stint with Vikrant Massey in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12 Fail. Going with the festive vibes, she painted the town red with her blingy, bright red lehenga set. The Shaadisthan actress complimented her loud look with a simple diamond neckpiece, a pair of ear studs, and a silver handbag.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Sonu Sood also let his outfit do the talking at the Diwali party. The Jodhaa Akbar actor rocked a blur sherwani with multicolor embroidery and paired it with matching pants.

Check it out:

Others who attended this Diwali event were Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sophie Choudry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ritika Singh, Avneet Kaur, Barkha Singh, Pragya Jaiswal, Sonal Chauhan, and more.

ALSO READ: Nikhil Dwivedi Diwali Bash: Sharvari and Rakul Preet Singh dazzle in ethnic outfits; Karan Johar surprises with subtle look