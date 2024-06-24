Goats: Jacqueline Fernandez to lock horns with Neil Nitin Mukesh in her OTT debut; details inside

Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her first appearance on an OTT platform with a web series called Goats, supported by Jio Cinema. The shoot of the series is almost finished and exciting new details are beginning to surface. The latest update reveals that the show will be a musical drama.

What’s the latest update on Jacqueline Fernandez’s OTT debut G.O.A.T?

For the unversed, Goats drawing root meaning from the phrase Greatest Of All Time also stars actor Neil Nitin Mukesh but as a rival to Jacqueline. As per an HT City report, the diva will be playing the character of a dance mentor opposite Neil who is a music teacher in the same setup. The web show will revolve around their rivalry and will also star an ensemble of young artists.

Goats' character is close to Neil Nitin Mukesh

Both actors are portraying characters they are deeply connected to. While Jacqueline Fernandez is a great dancer, Neil’s father and late grandfather have been known playback singers in showbiz. The report exclaimed that ‘this is the first time he is getting the chance to honor his musical heritage on screen. This has been the character closest to reality for Neil.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez walks the carpet in strapless sequin body-hugging gown and it's breathtaking; PICS

Where will Jacqueline Fernandez’s OTT debut premiere?

The show has been backed by Jio Cinema, however, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the web show might explore an alternative platform for its release. A source close to the development told us, “The makers are waiting for the filming to conclude before they could decide on a streaming platform. While Jio Cinema plans to take itself on a big scale with this series, it parallelly also doesn’t want to miss an established digital audience that any other streaming giant may have.”

Pinkvilla’s source further revealed that if not Jio Cinema, then Goats might stream on Disney+ Hotstar as per initial meetings of the makers.

Other than Jacqueline and Neil, we have also learned that the show will also be starring an ensemble of young actors as part of the two groups being trained by the duo. This will include actors like Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Nigam, Elisha Mayor, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Devangshi Sen, Sanchit Kundra, Mohan Pandey, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'soaks up the sun' in an appliqué sheer dress, her second look from France