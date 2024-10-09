WATCH: Kajol and Rani Mukerji get chatty like true cousins at Durga Puja pandal; Don't miss

The festive season has arrived, and Bollywood knows how to celebrate in style! From vibrant Durga Puja visits to lively Garba nights, the industry embraces Navaratri with enthusiasm. Adding a touch of glamor to the festivities, cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji enjoyed a lively chat at the Durga Puja pandal, striking poses for the cameras as they celebrated together.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji were recently spotted at the vibrant Durga Puja pandal, where they arrived to seek blessings. Kajol radiated beauty in a stunning yellow saree adorned with a golden border, perfectly complemented by an elegant bun. But the real highlight? Her infectious smile!

Rani, on the other hand, dazzled in a gorgeous blue saree featuring white stripes and a striking red border. Her half-open hairstyle added to her stunning look, making her a vision of grace. The duo shared light-hearted conversations, embodying the bond of true cousins, and their chemistry was undeniable!

In a delightful moment captured on video, Kajol was seen taking blessings from Maa Durga before posing for the cameras alongside Rani. Together, they looked absolutely radiant, showcasing their beautiful smiles that lit up the festivities!

Earlier, in a video on Instagram, Kajol was seen making a hurried entrance into a building, visibly annoyed by an issue nearby. She appeared to be giving stern instructions to a staff member, gesturing toward the area where paparazzi were capturing the moment.

Advertisement

She then approached another man seated on a couch, presumably expressing her dissatisfaction about the situation. With her displeasure evident, she quickly stormed inside. While the specific cause of her frustration remains unclear, it seems she was concerned about a breach of privacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol has an impressive filmography, with notable works including Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Ishq, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Duplicate, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and many more. She made her OTT debut in 2023 with The Trial, an Indian adaptation of The Good Wife.

ALSO READ: Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji calls mom Tanuja ‘typical Indian mother’ for instilling THESE values: ‘Used to accompany her on set but…’