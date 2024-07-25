Manish Malhotra dresses Jennifer Lopez in Bridgerton-themed outfit for her birthday; Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt express pride

Many Bollywood celebrities recently dazzled in Manish Malhotra’s ensembles during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The fashion designer even created outfits for international personalities like Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian for the occasion. Manish has now dressed American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez for her Bridgerton-themed birthday party. His friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and more, couldn’t stop gushing over his beautiful work.

Manish Malhotra calls dressing Jennifer Lopez for her birthday party an ‘honor’

Today, July 25, 2024, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared pictures of Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez from her recent birthday celebration. Jennifer exuded royalty in her stunning gown and overall look inspired by the series Bridgerton.

In the caption, Manish expressed, “An honor to Dress the Iconic @jlo for her Birthday with the fun The BRIDGERTON Theme party .. Custom Couture .. Corset and the Victorian Skirt with Vintage Brocade.”

Diving into the details about the outfit, the designer added, “Crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours, the corset and Victorian skirt features a floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals. Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were especially treated to preserve their hue to craft this ensemble, a celebration of intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship.”

Have a look at Manish’s post!

Stars compliment Manish Malhotra's outfit worn by Jennifer Lopez

Manish Malhotra’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar shared Manish’s post on his Instagram Stories and expressed his pride. He wrote, “So so so proud @manishmalhotra05!!!!! This is beyond amazing (red heart emojis).”

In the comments section of Manish’s post, Malaika Arora wrote, “This is awesome Manu,” while Khushi Kapoor called it “Amazing.” Bhumi Pednekar and Shanaya Kapoor exclaimed, “Wow.” Sophie Choudry stated, “This is just so frikkin awesome MM! So proud of all that you are doing.” Pulkit Samrat went “Woah” while Taha Shah Badussha left a red heart.

Other Bollywood stars also reacted to Manish’s post. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, and others showed their appreciation by liking the post.

