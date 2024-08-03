Friendship Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan; 8 B-town BFFs we would love to see on screen again

Friendship Day 2024 is just around the corner. Observed on the first Sunday of August every year, this time it falls on August 4. Bollywood has seen many actor duos, from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who have showcased their chemistry in films and also share a great bond off-screen. On the special occasion of Friendship Day, let’s take a look at 8 B-Town BFF duos we would love to see on the screen again.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and Bhaijaan Salman Khan have shared the screen in numerous films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and more. But we still can’t get enough of them and would love to see their reunion. SRK and Salman never fail to showcase their support for each other on social media and always wish each other well.

2. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are one of the most loved onscreen couples in Bollywood. Their bond is special as they debuted in the industry together in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. They have their famous Dulhania franchise, including films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, as well as the period drama Kalank. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see their chemistry shine again.

3. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are the power duo in Bollywood. They have worked together in the movies Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, both of which were with Shah Rukh Khan. Their appearance together on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan is still one of the most memorable episodes. They match each other’s vibe extremely well, and we cannot wait to see them together again.

4. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

There is no need for an introduction to them, as they are one of the most iconic Bollywood jodis ever. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have won the hearts of the audience with their chemistry in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, My Name Is Khan and many more. They have set romance goals time and again, and we are desperately waiting to see these BFFs on the silver screen once more.

5. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are the Hindi film industry’s ‘Baba’ duo. They have worked together in the movie Gunday, and their bond was undeniable. They are great friends off-screen, and their social media banter is highly infectious. We cannot wait for their combined charisma and energy to set our screens on fire once again.

6. Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have set friendship goals both on and off the big screen. They are our Bunny and Avi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and fans have been eagerly waiting for their union in a film again. Their bond is clearly visible whenever they meet at events or parties and always manages to make us nostalgic.

7. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, who were seen together in Govinda Naam Mera and Lust Stories, are next on our list. They have expressed their admiration for each other in various interviews and talked about their comfort level in working with each other.

8. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

The list ends with our beloved Tutu and Lulu. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have featured in Gully Boy and came closer during the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They are one of the most loved onscreen pairs, and we cannot wait for them to create magic one more time.

Which duo from the above list do you wish to see collaborate again? Let us know in the comments below.

