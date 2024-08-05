Kajol Birthday: Do Patti co-star Kriti Sanon calls her ‘inspiration’; Kareena Kapoor Khan and more send warm wishes

Kajol is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema, with beloved titles like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and many more in her filmography. Today, August 5, 2024, she is celebrating her 50th birthday. Kajol received a number of heartwarming wishes from her friends and colleagues in the industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and We Are Family. On her former co-star’s milestone birthday, Kareena posted a beautiful black and white picture of Kajol and said, “Happy birthday to the loveliest @kajol,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Kriti Sanon has previously collaborated with Kajol on Dilwale and is set to share the screen with her again in Do Patti. She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a selfie with the actress. She penned a sweet note, saying, “Happy Birthday, Kajol Maam! Working with you again has been an incredible experience and I cannot wait for people to see your magic in Do Patti.”

Revealing that Kajol inspired her, Kriti added, “You're not just an amazing person but an inspiration to all of us. I hope this year brings you immense happiness and joy. Sending you lots of love and a big, warm hug! @kajol.”

Do Patti is a mystery thriller set to release on Netflix this year. It will be Kriti’s maiden production under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of Kajol in a stunning golden saree on her Stories. She wrote, “Happy Birthday. Wishing the incredibly talented Kajol Ma'am a very Happy Birthday! May this year bring you even more success, happiness, and memorable moments. Cheers to many more fabulous years!”

Rakul’s husband, Jackky Bhagnani, stated, “Wishing you a fabulous birthday, @kajol Ma'am! Your remarkable talent and boundless energy are a constant source of inspiration. Here's to many more years of joy and success!”

Malaika Arora wished, “Happy birthday dear @kajol (heart emojis).”

