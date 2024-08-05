Kajol calls Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘absolutely wonderful’ as she opens up on working with him in Sarzameen

Actress Kajol is celebrating her birthday on August 5, 2024. The versatile actress is known for portraying a wide array of roles and is considered one of the most multifaceted talents in the industry. Currently, she is busy with her upcoming movies and discussed them in an interview with Variety. Kajol shared her thoughts on Sarzameen, where she will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others.

This is the first time Kajol has spoken about the project in an interview. The film, titled Sarzameen, is being directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. It also marks her first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

It was shared that not much is known about Sarzameen, but the film is being described as a mystery thriller that delves into various aspects of love and relationships. The project is supported by Karan Johar.

Kajol mentioned that working with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time was a wonderful experience, and she found Ibrahim Ali Khan equally impressive. However, she refrained from revealing much about her character in the film. She said, 'I’ve worked with Prithviraj [Sukumaran] for the first time and he’s absolutely wonderful to work with and so was Ibrahim [Ali Khan], so I think it’s going to be quite interesting to see both of them on screen".

Regarding her upcoming projects, Kajol has a diverse range of films in the pipeline, spanning genres such as horror, action, drama, and mystery. Notably, she will be exploring the horror genre for the first time in her career with the movie Maa.

In the same interview, Kajol discussed her upcoming project, mentioning that the film is not just a horror movie but also a psychological drama with elements of thriller and suspense. She expressed that the film is meant to be unsettling and cannot be confined to a single genre.

Kajol will also star in Charan Tej Uppalapati's action-packed film Maharagni – Queen of Queens, which marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after 27 years; their last collaboration was in Rajiv Menon's Minsaara Kanavu. She described Maharagni as a full-fledged commercial film featuring strong characters in conflict with one another. Additionally, Kajol will appear in Netflix's Do Patti, where she will take on the role of a police officer.

