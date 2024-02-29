Do Patti Teaser OUT: Kajol-Kriti Sanon starrer will leave you intrigued; to woo suspense lovers

Kajol and Kriti Sanon's upcoming Do Patti is one film that many movie lovers have been waiting for. The teaser of the upcoming Netflix film is now out and it promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with some exciting performances.

Kajol and Kriti Sanon's Do Patti trailer out

The teaser of Kajol and Kriti Sanon's Do Patti is now out and it promises to be a treat for all the lovers of thrillers. The film presents Kajol as a cop for the first time in her career and even for Kriti Sanon it's a first thriller. On top of that, she is all set to make her debut as a producer.

The teaser of Do Patti wastes no time in gripping you as a viewer. Both Kajol and Kriti look all set to give a performance to remember.

Netflix unveiled the first look at Next on Netflix

Netflix released the first look of the drama thriller Do Patti at Next on Netflix. Also starring Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi, the film promises to take viewers on a thrilling rollercoaster ride, by offering a perfect combination of suspense, emotion, and drama.

The film has been shot in the mesmerizing and mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

“The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience… with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix.” reads the statement.

Kriti Sanon and Kajol's work front

Kriti Sanon's latest release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also starring Shahid Kapoor has proved to be a success. The film started slow but remained steady with the support of good word of mouth and crossed Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. Her upcoming film Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu is slated to release on March 29.

Kajol has been doing immensely well on OTT. Last year, she was seen in the Netflix film Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar's web series The Trial. Her performances in both projects received massive acclaim from the audience as well as critics. Apart from Do Patti, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

