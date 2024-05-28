Maharagni Glimpse OUT: Kajol and Prabhudeva reunite onscreen after 27 years; director Charan Tej Uppalapati shares his experience

After appearing together on screen as a couple in the Tamil movie Minsara Kanavu, actors Kajol and Prabhudeva are all set to lock horns in Maharagni. The makers of their new film Maharagni have dropped the first glimpse and it is surely a treat to watch.

The upcoming movie also marks the Hindi debut of Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati who previously worked on Malli Modalaindi and Spy. Furthermore, the film also features actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Chaya Kadam, and many more in key roles.

Check out the glimpse of Maharagni featuring Kajol and Prabhudeva

Maharagni’s latest glimpse offers a whole new majestic and stylish avatar of Kajol, who seems to be playing an action-packed role as a fearsome gangster. With a few glimpses of Prabhudeva also showing off a menacing impact, the movie is claimed to be a mix of intense drama, action, and raw emotions.

The film also features Samyuktha in an interesting role as the younger sister of Kajol while Shah is most likely to play their father. Moreover, the upcoming movie has also roped in composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar who mesmerized everyone with his tracks in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Besides him, the technical crew also offers the cinematic expertise of Jawan’s GK Vishnu cranking the camera with Pushpa’s Navin Nooli handling the edits.

Speaking about his debut in Hindi cinema, director Charan Tej said, “Directing Maharagni - Queen of Queens has been a labor of love. Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseer sir, Samyukta Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta has elevated the project to new heights.” He also mentioned how the actors brought a lot of charisma to their characters with their acting abilities.

With Kajol and Prabhudeva reuniting on screen after 27 years, it surely marks a special occasion for fans. Furthermore, the upcoming movie is also set to be a pan-India release with the makers planning to release it in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Kajol’s next

Besides the upcoming movie Maharagni, Kajol is also set to share the screen with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran for their film Sarzameen. The film directed by Kayoze Irani is said to be a fulfilling drama movie and would also mark the debut venture of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

