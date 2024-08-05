Dhoom actress Rimi Sen denies rumors of going through plastic surgery; says she has 'only got fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment'

Rimi Sen hasn't been active in the Hindi film industry for a long time but continues to live in the memories of her fans for the characters she has played. The actress has been hitting the headlines lately for rumors of going through plastic surgery. However, now she has denied the rumors and has said that she only did Botox, fillers, and PRP.

During a recent interview with HT City, Rimi Sen said that if people think she has gone through plastic surgery and if it's in a good way then it's "very good" for her because people are believing it without me going through the process. Rimi added that "she only got fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment done and nothing else."

Talking about how there's no need to go through plastic surgery unless there's a serious need for it, she said, "One shouldn’t need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime!" while adding that there are several good doctors outside India, who are "very good at facelifts". She talked about her desire to get it done, but after she was 50. "Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai,” she said.

Rimi Sen appreciated her doctors and said that they help her a lot in looking good. The Dhoom actress said that anyone can look good by using "these things, and having discipline" and added that people may have not liked her skin in her latest pictures. She also requested that if you think what she has done was bad, then she should be told how to correct it. "So I can tell my doctors where they are going wrong," she concluded.

Rimi Sen has entertained the audience with several highly loved comedy films Hungama, Deewane Huye Paagal, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, Garam Masala, Thank You, and more. She has worked with several big stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, and more.

She was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2011 film Shagird alongside Nana Patekar. Fans are looking forward to seeing her return to the films.

