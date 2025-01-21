Kajol glows in new PIC with 'partner in crime' daughter Nysa Devgan but the youngster isn't happy with her mom's post; here's why

Kajol is an actress who is comfortable with the young and the old in her family. The actress is often credited as one of the coolest people who can lift up anyone’s mood with her wit and humor. She also shares a lovely and fun bond with her daughter, Nysa Devgan. Recently, she took to Instagram and dropped a picture with the youngster and called themselves ‘two peas in a pod’. But it seems like Nysa wasn’t happy that her mother dropped the image online. Read on to know how she reacted!

On January 20, 2025, Kajol took to her Instagram account and posted a picture with her daughter Nysa Devgan. In the image, the mother-daughter duo can be seen posing together while they wait patiently for their food to attire. In the meantime, the two had fun clicking pictures, which later made it to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor’s social media.

Sharing the lovely photo, Kajol wrote, “Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box. #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime.”

Check out Kajol’s picture with Nysa Devgan:

Soon after the Tanhaji actress dropped the image, her daughter took to the comments section and expressed her disappointment as her mom posted the photo despite telling her she wouldn’t. Nysa commented, “u literally told me u would never post this.”

Check out Nysa Devgan’s comment on Kajol’s post:

While Kajol’s banter with her kids Yug and Nysa is best known to the world, her lovely relationship with her husband Ajay Devgn is what many aspire to have. In an old interview with Pinkvilla, the diva stated that she wouldn’t have been where she is today if Ajay Devgn wasn't as good a father or as good a husband.

Kajol said, “I don't know what answer they would give you but I definitely think I'm partly Helicopter, partly not. More like a drone rather than a helicopter." But she stated that the Singham Again actor is definitely a Helicopter dad! There are no two ways about it. He's very concerned with all the little things where the kids are concerned and he will own up to it quite proudly.”

