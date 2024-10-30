Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s debut film with Singham actor is titled Azaad; FIRST LOOK out

Ajay Devgn, his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani starrer film is now titled Azaad. Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that Abhishek Kapoor is set to launch Rasha and Aaman in the industry. After a significant wait, the makers have officially made the special announcement with its first look.

Today, on October 30, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle and shared the first-look poster of Azaad. The movie stars Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. The poster features a man on a horse while we see several raised hands around him to cheer him up.

Though the face hasn’t been revealed, one can ascertain from the caption that the movie will be a heartwarming tale of friendship and much more. "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki! #AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali. A big screen adventure coming in Cinemas January 2025!," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, fans took on the announcement and wrote, "Excited for you every movie sir!!!!" while another fan wrote, "This is going to be fire as well" and a third fan mentioned, "wow azaad." In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

It is important to mention here that a source close to the development shared with us earlier that director Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film is made on a big scale.

“The story warrants the presence of a young actor and a senior star. He found this ideal combination in Aaman Devgan and Ajay Devgn. He has sketched a character that will see Ajay Devgn in a never seen before avatar. There’s a special look designed for the Singham Again actor in the film, and it will take everyone by surprise,” the source shared.

Another source also mentioned Rasha and Aaman’s requirement to undergo a couple of trainings, which they had started before the shoot.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor. Made under the banner of RSVP & Guy In The Sky Pictures, the movie will hit the theatres next year in January.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna unite for Dinesh Vijan’s ‘bloody love story’ in horror-comedy universe