THROWBACK: When Kajol denied rift rumors between Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn; ‘Just because they haven’t met…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are not only the most loved iconic on-screen pairs of Bollywood but also share a great bond of friendship in real life. There was a time when Kajol gave a befitting reply sharing an interesting anecdote reflecting on strong speculations suggesting SRK and her husband and actor Ajay Devgn don't get along.

In an interview with ABP News back in 2015, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol sat for a promotional interview of Dilwale. During the conversation, addressing the buzz, the actress bluntly refuted all the rumors suggesting King Khan and Devgn not being on good terms.

She said, "I want to clarify this. Just because they are not friends. Just because Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn haven’t been seen drinking together at parties, or in any parties together, not doing any movies together, meet at any public occasions, and haven’t met or shaken hands, doesn’t mean they are enemies."

Kajol went on to reveal that she wasn’t going to do Dilwale. She reasoned, expressing her concern about managing long outdoor dates with kids at home while her husband's was also getting started in some days. The actress mentioned that it was her husband who assured her to do the film and not worry.

"He said he would adjust his dates and stay at home instead. I think that in itself shows that there is absolutely no truth to what you are saying," she further added.

For the unversed, the alleged rift rumors started back in 2012 when Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan locked horns at the box office. Addressing the clash during a press conference, the Singham Again star had mentioned that he never had a fight with King Khan. He noted that he and his wife maintain their equations individually.

He further mentioned that SRK professionally reminded him that he was also the producer of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Since he was also on the other side of the firing line, Devgn was fighting against him too at the box office.

"He made no attempts to rectify the wrong they (Adi and he) did. That’s why there is no equation between SRK and me,” he had said.

Notably, Years later, SRK and Ajay united for a brand endorsement.

