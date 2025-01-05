Azaad Song Uyi Amma OUT: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani lights up dance floor with her sizzling moves in high-energy track

The much-anticipated dance track Uyi Amma from Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Azaad has just been released, and it's already making waves this party season. Featuring newcomers Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, the high-energy track is poised to become this year’s ultimate desi party anthem.

With its infectious beats and thrilling choreography, Uyi Amma captures the audience's attention and fills them with its vibrant energy. Rasha Thadani dazzles with her captivating dance moves, effortlessly blending grace and strength, while her sizzling chemistry with co-star Aaman Devgan brings a refreshing dynamic to the song.

Check out the song here:

Netizens were quick to react to the song. A user commented, "She looks like Katrina from Chikni Chameli", and another mentioned, "Rasha Thadani like new version Katrina". "Rasha has the expressions and dancing skills of her mother," a user commented, while another wrote, "She seems like the next Katrina Kaif".

One person wrote, "for her debut, this song is Excellent, her xpression is another level." One person wrote, "She is the daughter of Ravishing queen of the 90s what can be expected more."

The song Uyi Amma is brought to life by the musical brilliance of Amit Trivedi, featuring Madhubanti Bagchi’s soulful vocals and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s poignant lyrics. Choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the track seamlessly fuses traditional and modern elements, creating a visually captivating experience.

While Uyi Amma sets a festive mood, Azaad promises an intense storyline set in pre-independence India. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, and Diana Penty, follows the journey of a skilled horse rider, played by Ajay, who escapes the oppressive English army.

The story takes a dramatic turn when his horse goes missing, prompting him to embark on a daring quest with the help of a young boy, portrayed by Aaman Devgan.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad blends thrilling action with deep emotional resonance. Filled with themes of love, loyalty, and bravery, the film is set to release on January 17, 2025, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

