Ajay Devgn is coolest dad in town as he enjoys bungee jumping with son Yug, nephews on New Year; Kajol, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta join the fun; PICS

Ajay Devgn stepped into the New Year 2025 with his loved ones—wife Kajol, son Yug, and nephews Aaman and Danish Devgn—in style. Several pictures from their intimate celebration surfaced on the internet. Meanwhile, the latest post featured an endearing moment as the Singham Again star turned the coolest dad and uncle as he equally enjoyed bungee jumping with the family's young generation.

On January 1, Ajay Devgn shared a series of pictures from the New Year celebration with his family to his Instagram handle and posted them. In the first snap, we can see the star posing with his wife, Kajol, son Yug, sister Neelam Devgan, his mother, and nephews- Aaman and Danish Devgn. The second picture was a cute family photo sans their daughter, Nysa.

The post continued with another sweet photo featuring men of the Devgn family including the De De Pyaar De 2 actor, his son, and nephews. The fourth picture had everyone’s heart as it showcased the playful side of the star, enjoying bungee jumping with the youngest generation of the family. The post concluded with a sweet photograph as the Devgn family was joined by Vatsal Sheth, his wife Ishita Dutta, and their son, Vayu.

Take a look

"Grateful for the journey so far, excited for what 2025 has in store. Happy New Year," the post was captioned. For the special celebration of New Year, Ajay and his son twinned in a white t-shirt while both his nephews opted for white t-shirts. Meanwhile, Kajol looked stunning in a brown crop top paired with black pants and an off-white shrug over it.

Advertisement

Several fans swamped the actor’s comments section with their heartwarming New Year wishes accompanied by multiple red heart emojis. Whereas several fans gushed over the post as one fan pointed out, "5/5 Sir ka beta in Tarzan & Sir ki beti in Drishyam" and another fan called it, "The most beautiful frame."

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Raid 2 which will release on May 1, 2025. In addition to this, he also comedy-drama, De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan which is scheduled to hit the theaters later on November 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Lahore 1947: Karan Deol expresses excitement about upcoming biggie featuring him along with dad Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta; Deets inside