Kajol is ‘thankful’ to have lived her life without social media; reflects on handling online trolling as ‘public figures’

Kajol has been in the industry for a very long time now. Over the years, her infectious screen presence has given fans some of the most iconic roles. While the times have changed with the emergence of social media, the actress recently expressed happiness in having lived a life without being on it. She also reflected on dealing with online trolling.

During a recent conversation with India Express, Kajol talked about her views on social media and the criticism that public figures are subjected to online. In her candid self, she stated, “I am thankful that I lived a whole life without social media.” She noted that she came back on the social media platforms only six years ago.

The actress emphasized that life on social media is also not real. According to her, people would see her photo on the red carpet but would overlook the efforts behind it. She explained that the fact that she woke up at 5 a.m. to get ready, came back at 11:30 p.m. exhausted, and had to be back at work the next morning will not be considered.

Kajol mentioned that one only sees a snapshot of it, as opposed to the reality of them working hard like anyone else. The actress admitted having good and bad days, yet it is the posts where they’re smiling that make it to social media.

Advertisement

Talking about the trolling online that public figures are often subjected to, the actress highlighted her "slightly different" point of view towards it. She bluntly admitted, "When people love you so much, they also feel they have the right to hate you that much. So, I won’t say that they are right, but as public figures, we have to deal with that.”

The 50-year-old remains quite active on social media, where she keeps sharing her candid views and posts with her fans and followers.

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Do Patti. The mystery-thriller stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in the key roles. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and backed by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti, it is poised to release on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Salman Khan to NOT make cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn starrer amid ongoing death threats? Here’s what we know