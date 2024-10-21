Singham Again: Salman Khan to NOT make cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn starrer amid ongoing death threats? Here’s what we know

The internet was quite excited about Salman Khan’s cameo in the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. Pinkvilla was the first one to report that the superstar had agreed to do a special appearance in the film for his friends, Rohit and Ajay. However, now, the latest report suggests that amid ongoing death threats to the superstar from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the makers have decided to drop his appearance.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s one-day shoot was scheduled to take place at Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. However, following the unfortunate demise of Baba Siddique, the shoot had to be canceled.

"Rohit and Ajay then had discussions internally and felt that it would be insensitive to request Salman Khan to shoot amid all the controversy," a source close to the development shared with the publication. The report further added that the duo was racing against time to submit their film to the censors, and decided to submit it without Salman Khan’s appearance.

The source also went on to divulge that there are chances of a back shot of Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scene. However, the source remained unsure about the idea of making it to the final shot.

"Shooting with Salman, just a day or two after the death of Baba Siddique was insensitive. And Rohit had to submit Singham Again to the censors by Friday - October 18. That's when they took the tough call to move on and respect the privacy of Salman Khan," the source was quoted as saying.

Notably, earlier, a reliable source had informed us that the Sikandar actor had allotted one day to shoot for the sequence and Rohit Shetty had also started preparing for the same. “It’s a mega-collaboration, and the newest addition to his fabled cop-universe is Chulbul Pandey. While Singham Again will have a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit’s cop universe will definitely feature him in a full-fledged avatar,” the source had said.

The cop-drama movie led by Ajay Devgn features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles. The fifth installment of the beloved franchise is poised to release on Diwali, i.e. November 1, 2024.

