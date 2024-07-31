Kriti Sanon admits craving to headline 'something powerful'; expresses gratitude ahead of her debut as producer for Do Patti

Kriti Sanon is basking under the glory of two successive hits this year, with Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actress rang in her 34th birthday on July 27 and has been enjoying her vacations in Greece. Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is all set to delight the audiences with her production debut, Do Patti. Recently, Kriti expressed her happiness on the same as she talked about the opportunity.

Kriti Sanon expresses her happiness and excitement about her role in production debut Do Patti

One of the highly-awaited films of Kriti Sanon is Do Patti, which will also be her debut as a producer with her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. In a statement shared, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress stated that she was keen on doing a ‘powerful’ role and the mystery-thriller came into her life at the right time.

Further talking about the opportunity, she said, “I always wanted to do a meaty, female lead. I was craving to headline something powerful, and it came into my life at the right time, for which I will always be grateful.”

When Kriti Sanon called Do Patti an 'opportunity that she created' for herself

It is worth mentioning that earlier this year, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about how Do Patti came to her at a time when she wasn't getting the kind of scripts that she was looking for. She mentioned that she "loved" the entire process and there has been a lot of learning for her. Kriti shared that she enjoys "being a newcomer" and learning everything from scratch, be it in terms of production or entrepreneurship.

"These are not things that I planned on day 1. I don't plan. It has to come from within. It has to feel like, 'Abhi kuch aur karte hai (Let's do something different)'. This is that. And sometimes I also feel that sometimes if you don't find opportunities that you really want, you should create one. This is one opportunity that I created," she said.

About Do Patti

The teaser of Do Patti was released earlier this year in February. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh and Tanvi Azmi in key roles. It has been shot in the mesmerizing and mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film will soon stream on Netflix.

