Kajol recreates ‘OG’ Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun style in purple saree and fans cannot decide who wore it better; don’t miss latter’s reaction

Bollywood actress Kajol is quite active on social media. The actress recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Madhuri Dixit by recreating her iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun look.

A while back, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her. In a carousel of images, the actress looked breathtakingly stunning in a purple saree that featured golden motifs and a wide border with pleats of green and wine color. She opted for nude make-up with highlighted cheeks and tresses left open with a beautiful piece of necklace.

Giving details about her choice of saree, Kajol detailed in the caption that it was a celebration of the timeless elegance of Madhuri Dixit from her ever-so iconic and evergreen Didi Tera Deewana song. She wrote, "Hum Aapke Hai Kaun... Ode to the OG (accompanied by a wink emoji) @madhuridixitnene #didteradevardeewana #saree."

Soon after the post was shared, the Dhak Dhak girl was quick to react to Kajol’s sweet gesture. She complimented her by expressing, "So beautiful," and ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped multiple pink heart emojis. Meanwhile, the loving husband, Ajay Devgn, hit the like button.

In addition to this, several internet users thronged the comments section gushing over the Do Patti actress. A fan wrote, "when my two faves collide!!" while another fan commented, "SSo beautiful of you" while a third fan commented, "Real Beauty" and another user wrote, "So beautiful and elegant" while another quipped, "Kajol kajoled finely" meanwhile another user hailed her as the "Timeless beauty @kajol"

It is worth mentioning that Kajol donned this special look for Manish Malhotra’s Ganpati Puja which was hosted on September 7. Bollywood celebs including Kiara Advani, Rekha, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Khushi Kapoor, and, Shanaya Kapoor among others were a part of the celebration.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. According to the teaser, Kajol and Kriti will be essaying the roles of a cop and a femme fatale respectively. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.

