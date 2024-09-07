Khushi Kapoor’s Ganesh Chaturthi just turned special with rumored BF Vedang Raina by her side; BFFs Anjini Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor pose with the lovebirds

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina often turn heads with their pictures and videos together. Rejoicing in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the duo celebrated the holy occasion with Anjini Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Today, on September 7, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at home. In the pictures, she was seen posing alongside rumored beau, Vedang Raina, Varun Dhawan’s niece and BFFs Anjini Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others.

In the photo, the group was seen flashing a wide smile for the camera while they were sitting on the floor. In the background, a beautiful and vibrant idol of Lord Ganesha was placed. The corner was adorned with floral decorations, leaves, and bells. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," accompanied by a white-heart emoji, read the text on the post.

Take a look

For the special occasion, Khushi looked beautiful in a peach suit, while the Jigra actor opted for a mustard kurta paired with white pants. Her close BFF Shanaya looked gorgeous in a yellow suit, while Anjini stunned in a white suit with a floral print on it.

In addition to this, Shanaya Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures. She extended her warm wishes, stating, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," accompanied by a pink heart emoji.

Take a look

The post shared by Shanaya left fans gushing over the rumored couple. A user wrote, "Khushi-Vedang (accompanied by crying and nazar amulet emoji);" another fan commented, "Khushi and Vedang (accompanied by smiling faces and red heart emojis)."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Vedang Raina is making an immense buzz on the internet for his upcoming film, Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. The teaser trailer of Vasan Bala’s directorial will be released tomorrow, i.e. September 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Karan Johar is all set to produce a rom-com with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film is titled Naadaniyaan and will get a direct-to-digital release.

Meanwhile, Anjini Dhawan is gearing up for the release of her debut film, Binny and Family, based on generational gap. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Pankaj Kapur and Charu Shankar. It will hit the theaters on September 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday decks up in beautiful teal kurta set as she welcomes Bappa home; Call Me Bae star seeks blessings with family