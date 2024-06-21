Kakuda OTT Release: When and where to watch Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem’s spooky comedy

All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha as she is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple will reportedly get hitched on June 23 in Mumbai amidst a private ceremony. But, amidst all this, she has a film release too. The actress will be seen in Kakuda which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

The film is directed by Aditya Sarportdar who had his recent release Munjya ruling the box office. Kakuda is a direct OTT release and the makers have announced the date and time of its release, scroll down!

Kakuda’s release date and time announced

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Aditya Sarpotdar shared the poster of Kakuda featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem and announced its release date and time. The film is all set to be released on Zee 5 on July 12.

In the caption, the director wrote, “Purushon Ke Hit Mein Jaari. #Kakuda aa raha hai ‘12 July’ ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein.”

Check it out:

More about Kakuda

The spooky comedy is produced by RSVP. This spine-chilling yet hilarious tale is set in a village named Ratodi, which falls in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. There’s an old curse that Ratodi has held on to for years. There are two similar-looking doors in every house in this district, one normal and the other a little smaller than that. In a strange ritual, the small door is supposed to be opened every Tuesday at 7:15 PM sharp.

And if this doesn’t happen, the man of the house will have to face the wrath of Kakuda. But who is he, why does Kakuda punish only men in the village and how will they get rid of the curse? All your queries will be answered on Zee 5 soon.

For the uninitiated, producer Ronnie Screwvala announced this movie on July 20, 2021, and it was filmed across different places in Gujarat before wrapping up on September 17. It took the movie close to three years to finally decide on its release and fans now cannot keep calm for its release.

