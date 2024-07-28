Nikki Tamboli, known for her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly set to participate Bigg Boss Marathi 5, now hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. A recent promotional video from the show's makers seemingly confirms her participation.

As per the latest promo released by Colors Marathi, the contestant’s face isn't revealed, but it's speculated to be Nikki. The video shows a girl dancing and flaunting her impressive moves. The actress recently posted a picture of Lord Ganesha on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Ganpati Bapppa Morya.”

The caption of the promo reads, “Dance queen's tantrums…Grand Premiere of Marathi Entertainment Boss 'BIGG BOSS Marathi' this Sunday 28th July, 9 PM. Only on Colors Marathi and @officialjiocinema.”

Besides Bigg Boss 14, Nikki also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In the previous seasons, Bigg Boss Marathi was hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, but this time, Riteish Deshmukh has been brought in as the new host.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 will go on air today, at 9 PM on Colors Marathi.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming on JioCinema with Anil Kapoor as the host. Meanwhile, the original Bigg Boss format continues with the iconic Salman Khan as the host. Recently, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey have been evicted from the show. The top 7 contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao.

More about Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli's stint on Bigg Boss 14 garnered her a massive fanbase and the position of the second runner-up, with Rubina Dilaik winning the season. Known as the tantrum queen, Nikki formed close bonds in the house and remains good friends with Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin.

After Bigg Boss 14, she showcased her daring side on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she was eliminated along with Vishal Aditya Singh. Nikki has also worked in the Tamil and Telugu films.

